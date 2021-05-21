Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 21 2021 8:15pm
01:43

Edmonton residents could get turned away at popular sites on May long weekend

Edmontonians will be looking to get outside and enjoy the May long weekend. But as Chris Chacon reports, they may get turned away at popular sites.

