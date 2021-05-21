Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 21 2021 8:15pm 01:43 Edmonton residents could get turned away at popular sites on May long weekend Edmontonians will be looking to get outside and enjoy the May long weekend. But as Chris Chacon reports, they may get turned away at popular sites. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7885394/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7885394/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?