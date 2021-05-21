Menu

Canada
May 21 2021 1:20pm
00:36

Nova Scotia announces additional $17 million in funding to support small businesses impacted by 3rd wave closures

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced on Friday that another $17 million will go into the province’s Small Business Impact Grant to support small businesses amid the latest round of economic shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s third wave. This brings the province’s total investment to $29 million in the program and every eligible business will get an additional $5,000, said Rankin.

