Nova Scotia announces additional $17 million in funding to support small businesses impacted by 3rd wave closures
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced on Friday that another $17 million will go into the province’s Small Business Impact Grant to support small businesses amid the latest round of economic shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s third wave. This brings the province’s total investment to $29 million in the program and every eligible business will get an additional $5,000, said Rankin.