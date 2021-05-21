Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
May 21 2021 12:20pm
04:09

AMA Travel: Cruise ships plan return to the sea

Shelley Samycia with AMA Travel explains as vaccination rates continue to rise, travellers are eyeing cruise ships as a vacation option again. (Sponsored by AMA)

