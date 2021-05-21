Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 21 2021 7:36am
06:03

Love Your Local: Safety Services Nova Scotia

We check in with Jackie Norman, CEO of Safety Services Nova Scotia, to profile the not-for-profit safety service provider and take a look at what they did for the community when it was needed most.

