Global News Morning Halifax May 21 2021 7:36am 06:03 Love Your Local: Safety Services Nova Scotia We check in with Jackie Norman, CEO of Safety Services Nova Scotia, to profile the not-for-profit safety service provider and take a look at what they did for the community when it was needed most. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7882899/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7882899/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?