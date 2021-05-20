Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
AHS
May 20 2021 9:21pm
02:32

Albertans being sought for national study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines

Recruitment will soon be starting for 200 Albertans as part of the country’s first clinical trial on mixing COVID-19 vaccines. Julia Wong reports.

Advertisement

Video Home