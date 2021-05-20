Menu

Sports
May 20 2021 8:39pm
00:32

Toronto Maple Leafs’ John Tavares arrives at hospital after playoff game injury

Toronto Maple Leafs Captain John Tavares arrived at hospital Thursday night after he was injured during Game 1 of the NHL playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens.

