Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
May 20 2021 6:26pm
00:36

Alberta identifies 812 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Thursday.

Advertisement

Video Home