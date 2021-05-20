Manitoba seeing transmission in private residences, from social gatherings

Manitoba’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Brent Roussin spoke Thursday about where they were seeing the most transmission, saying widespread community transmission was a factor, but also specified they were seeing trends of cases in the third wave coming from private residences, social gatherings and some workplace clusters. He also defended not implementing a stay-at-home order, citing the restrictions already in place and that using such an order did have exemptions that could come into play but did not state what they were.