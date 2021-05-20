Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
May 20 2021 12:56pm
04:33

Stars on Ice planning for fall 2021 show

Olympic gold medalist and Edmontonian Kaetlyn Osmond shares more about the 2021 Stars On Ice event being planned for fall.

