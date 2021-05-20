Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 20 2021 10:54am
04:23

Point Roberts proposes pilot project for reopening Canada-U.S. border

Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce president Brian Calder explains why he believes the town is right place for a trial reopening of the border

