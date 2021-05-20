Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 20 2021 10:50am
03:33

Adopt a Pet with Philly the corgi-husky

Have you heard of a corgi-husky mix? Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA joins Global News Morning with Philly on this week’s Adopt a Pet.

