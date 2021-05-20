The Morning Show May 20 2021 10:35am 06:19 Is the viral Spaghetti All’Assassina tasty or terrible? We put TikTok recipes to the test Sweet Potato Chronicles’ Laura Keogh taste tests viral TikTok recipes in this TMS edition of ‘TikTok or Not’ to see which ones live up to the hype. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7879557/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7879557/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?