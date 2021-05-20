Menu

The Morning Show
May 20 2021 10:35am
06:19

Is the viral Spaghetti All’Assassina tasty or terrible? We put TikTok recipes to the test

Sweet Potato Chronicles’ Laura Keogh taste tests viral TikTok recipes in this TMS edition of ‘TikTok or Not’ to see which ones live up to the hype.

