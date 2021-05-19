Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
May 19 2021 12:01pm
04:32

Adopt a Pet: Blossom the dog

In this week’s Adopt a Pet segment with the Edmonton Humane Society, Dr. Ted Purcell introduces Blossom the dog, and also gives some tips for barbeque safety through the summer.

