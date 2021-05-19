Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 19 2021 7:44am
07:11

NS Vineyard Owner Hopeful For A Busy Season of Local Tourism

Owner and general manager of Luckett Vineyards, Geena Luckett, is hoping for a swift end to the third lockdown so Nova Scotia vineyards can welcome guests this Summer and Fall.

