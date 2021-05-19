Global News Morning Halifax May 19 2021 7:44am 07:11 NS Vineyard Owner Hopeful For A Busy Season of Local Tourism Owner and general manager of Luckett Vineyards, Geena Luckett, is hoping for a swift end to the third lockdown so Nova Scotia vineyards can welcome guests this Summer and Fall. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7875387/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7875387/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?