Global News Morning Edmonton May 18 2021 1:04pm 05:17 Supporting Kids with Cancer Society as fundraising continues online Val Figluizzi with the Kids with Cancer Society shares ways the group is still fundraising without in-person options. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7872582/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7872582/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?