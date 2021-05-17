Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 17 2021 6:08am
06:38

Dartmouth, NS Publisher Launches Children’s Book in English, French & Gaelic

The Dartmouth publishing company, Bradan Press, has published Canada’s first-ever children’s book available in English, French and Gaelic.

