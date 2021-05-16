Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 16 2021 2:03pm
05:27

Vancouver Golf Tour Pro Michael Caan shoots 59.

Michael Caan sinks eagle putt on 18th hole at Meadow Gardens to shoot 59, his putt and reaction has gone viral.

