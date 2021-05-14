Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 14 2021 8:18pm
01:50

Number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care in Alberta has never been higher

The number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care in Alberta has never been higher. Nicole Stillger has the details.

