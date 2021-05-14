Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 14 2021 8:18pm 01:50 Number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care in Alberta has never been higher The number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care in Alberta has never been higher. Nicole Stillger has the details. COVID-19 ICU rates in Alberta reach all-time high <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7864537/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7864537/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?