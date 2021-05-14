Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
May 14 2021 11:38am
03:47

COVID-19 Gurdwara Campaign

A UBC medical student is on a mission to educate the local south asian community about the importance of being vaccinated. Sukhmeet Singh Sachal joins sonia sunger to talk about the COVID-19 Gurdwara Gampaign

Advertisement

Video Home