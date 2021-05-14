Menu

Angling Manitoba
May 14 2021 11:37am
04:02

Fishing season begins

“Fishing is the ultimate social distancing sport right now.”
With fishing season kicking off in southern Manitoba on Saturday, angling pro Todd Longley has some tips for beginners.

