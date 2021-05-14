Angling Manitoba May 14 2021 11:37am 04:02 Fishing season begins “Fishing is the ultimate social distancing sport right now.” With fishing season kicking off in southern Manitoba on Saturday, angling pro Todd Longley has some tips for beginners. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7862436/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7862436/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?