Bugs May 13 2021 6:53pm 01:27 Is this the start of mosquito season in Lethbridge? It’s been a cool, dry spring for Lethbridge. With the weather warming up and more people getting outside, Jessica Robb checks in with the city’s experts to see how mosquito season is shaping up. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7860695/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7860695/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?