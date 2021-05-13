Menu

The Morning Show
May 13 2021 10:20am
03:22

Ottawa teacher spreading joy with fun socks after battling autoimmune disease

Hometown Hero Jessica Baird’s ‘The Sock Project’ makes doctor visits fun by delivering thousands of socks to those battling chronic illnesses.

