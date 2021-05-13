The Morning Show May 13 2021 10:20am 03:22 Ottawa teacher spreading joy with fun socks after battling autoimmune disease Hometown Hero Jessica Baird’s ‘The Sock Project’ makes doctor visits fun by delivering thousands of socks to those battling chronic illnesses. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7858527/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7858527/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?