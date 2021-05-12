Nova Scotia pauses 1st dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, following other provinces
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced on Wednesday that the province would follow the lead of Alberta and Ontario in pausing the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, adding that many Nova Scotians are already opting for mRNA vaccines. Rankin said officials are awaiting the results of a global study looking at the impact of mixing the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine with another type of vaccine before making a final decision.