Global News Morning BC
May 12 2021 10:35am
04:30

What may be fueling escalating gang war in Metro Vancouver

SFU Criminology Lecturer & PhD Candidate Hilary Morden discusses the recent surge in gang violence in Metro Vancouver and what may be fueling it.

