Global News Hour at 6 BC May 11 2021 9:39pm 03:01 Consumer Matters: The risks of subject free offers in a hot real estate market Global’s Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa talks to some experts about the risk of putting subject free offers on a home in B.C.’s hot real estate market. As subject-free offers rise in B.C.’s hot real estate market, experts call for cooling off period <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7854000/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7854000/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?