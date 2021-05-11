Menu

AHS
May 11 2021 8:50pm
01:51

Alberta to stop giving 1st dose of AstraZeneca COVID 19 shot as supply dwindles across Canada

As Albertans are rolling up their sleeves in droves to get vaccinated, the province announced Monday it won’t give out any more first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for the time being due to not knowing when more supply will arrive. Instead, the remaining does will be used to give partially-vaccinated people their second jab. Julia Wong has further details from Tuesday’s update with Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

