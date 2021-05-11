Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 11 2021 8:55pm
02:14

Questions about Metro Vancouver police handling of gangland killings

The recent rash of gangland killings is raising questions about whether Metro Vancouver police are using the right tactics to combat the violence. Aaron McArthur reports.

