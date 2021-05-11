Global News Hour at 6 BC May 11 2021 8:55pm 02:14 Questions about Metro Vancouver police handling of gangland killings The recent rash of gangland killings is raising questions about whether Metro Vancouver police are using the right tactics to combat the violence. Aaron McArthur reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7853902/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7853902/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?