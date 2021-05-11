Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
May 11 2021 2:46pm
01:49

Alberta reading expert warns struggling readers falling further behind

A reading researcher says Alberta students are falling behind. Many struggling readers are up to a year below grade level. Kendra Slugoski has the details in Family Matters.

