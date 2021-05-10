Menu

Alberta Capital Region Wastewater Treatment Plant
May 10 2021 8:44pm
Gold Bar sewer line pushback has Edmonton council looking to get more involved in infrastructure decisions

The brakes have been put on a plan to reroute the South Edmonton Sanitary Sewer trunk line from a rural facility in Strathcona County to the Gold Bar Wastewater Treatment Plant, after a great deal of community pushback. As Sarah Ryan explains, Edmonton’s executive committee is recommending council take control back when it comes to major sanitary decisions that could impact residents for decades.

