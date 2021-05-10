Menu

Health
May 10 2021 6:50pm
02:49

B.C.’s COVID-19 numbers for Monday, May 10

Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, runs through the latest COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks from the last three days.

