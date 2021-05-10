Health May 10 2021 6:50pm 02:49 B.C.’s COVID-19 numbers for Monday, May 10 Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, runs through the latest COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks from the last three days. COVID-19: B.C. opens vaccination bookings to those 18+ living in hot spots B.C. records 20 COVID-19 deaths over three days, along with 1,759 new cases <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7850045/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7850045/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?