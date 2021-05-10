Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 10 2021 12:07pm
03:40

National Nurses Week highlights those providing care in the province

SUN Nurses president Tracy Zambory joins Global News Morning on National Nurses Week, and says the best way to support nurses a year into the pandemic, is to get vaccinated

