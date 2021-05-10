Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
May 10 2021 9:53am
PETERwHART art gallery

Self-taught Montreal artist Peter Hart has found success with his unique style and vibrant colours. He joins Global’s Kim Sullivan to talk about his work and meeting the challenges of running a gallery during the pandemic.

