Global News Morning Montreal May 10 2021 9:53am 04:34 PETERwHART art gallery Self-taught Montreal artist Peter Hart has found success with his unique style and vibrant colours. He joins Global’s Kim Sullivan to talk about his work and meeting the challenges of running a gallery during the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7848192/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7848192/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?