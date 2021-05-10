Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 10 2021 6:37am
05:47

Love Letters to Lab Workers

A campaign is underway in Nova Scotia to show appreciation for the hundreds of lab workers who are currently processing on average 11,000 COVID-19 tests per day in the province.

