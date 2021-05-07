Fire May 7 2021 6:30pm 00:55 Fire on Maryland Street Friday afternoon in Winnipeg Crews were called to three suspicious fires in Winnipeg Friday afternoon, including this one on Maryland Street. Video submitted by Damian Peck. Winnipeg crews tackle three ‘suspicious’ fires Friday afternoon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7844361/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7844361/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?