CAQ May 7 2021 3:48pm 02:31 Everyday Joe: What about the notwithstanding clause? This week, Joey Elias takes a closer look at the notwithstanding clause and shares some of his theories on how it came to be. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7843849/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7843849/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?