Canada
May 7 2021 1:27pm
04:17

Kenney says more appointments made for COVID-19 vaccines in Alberta than actual vaccines available, counting on additional supply

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney elaborated on his government recently-announced rollout of vaccinations for people over the age of 30. Kenney said that as of this moment, there are more appointments booked than vaccines available in the province, but he is counting on additional vaccine supply to arrive and bolster those numbers in the coming weeks.

