Global News Morning Edmonton
May 7 2021 1:12pm
04:53

Canadian Mental Health Association on how Albertans are holding up

David Grauwiler with the Canadian Mental Health Association says that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, 53 per cent of Albertans are feeling anxiety, depression, or isolation.

