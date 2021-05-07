Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 7 2021 10:56am
03:54

Health Matters: National Child and Youth Mental Health Day

BC Children’s Hospital Psychiatrist Dr. Ashley Miller discusses how the pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of children, and shares some advice on how to help them cope.

