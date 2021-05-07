Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
May 7 2021 10:02am
01:33

The young baker behind Constance’s Scones

A young baker uses his culinary skills and great-grandmother’s scone recipe to help members of his community. Global’s Kim Sullivan finds out more.

