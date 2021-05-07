Menu

Alberta wildfire
May 7 2021 12:42am
Tomahawk wildfire rages into the night west of Edmonton in Parkland County

A wildfire that flared up Thursday near the hamlet of Tomahawk, south of Wabamun Lake in Parkland County, continued to burn overnight in the rural area west of Edmonton.

