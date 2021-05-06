Global News Morning Edmonton May 6 2021 12:42pm 04:43 Your Mental Health: Keeping tabs on your own wellbeing through the pandemic The Child and Adolescent Mental Health foundation is hoping that Canadians are keeping tabs on their own mental health along with how friends and family are doing. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7839529/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7839529/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?