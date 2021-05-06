Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 6 2021 6:38am
06:01

Local Pay It Forward Campaign

NS painter, Kristen Herrington, has launched a “Local Pay It Forward” campaign—a collection of paintings to support local businesses.

