News May 5 2021 8:30pm 02:07 Grandmother and Vernon firefighters help deliver baby A North Okanagan mother welcomed a new baby over the weekend. However, the little girl came so quickly she was delivered at a Vernon home by her grandmother and local firefighters. ‘A pretty exciting call’: Grandmother, firefighters deliver baby in Vernon, B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7838186/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7838186/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?