Canada May 5 2021 5:19pm 01:37 Animal shelter trying to help pet owners in Moncton, Halifax Animal shelters in Moncton and Halifax are helping provide pet food for pet owners impacted by the pandemic, some of whom are at home in isolation. Shelley Steeves has more. COVID-19: Greater Moncton SPCA delivers pet food to owners in isolation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7837468/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7837468/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div>