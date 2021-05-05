‘Our women are sacred’: Red dresses hung in Halifax to call for justice and honour MMIWG2S

On May 5, Red Dress Day, Mi’kmaq women and their allies hung red dresses from some of Nova Scotia’s largest government buildings to honour more than a thousand Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people who have been murdered, or gone missing in Canada. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, they say little has been done to answer the 231 calls for justice released by the National Inquiry into MMIWG2S nearly three years ago, and are calling for immediate systemic change.