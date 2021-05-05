Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 5 2021 9:41am
04:07

May 5th marks Red Dress Day

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Dr. Judith Sayers discusses the symbolic and important message behind Red Dress Day.

