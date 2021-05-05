Beyond The Horizon Youth Summit May 5 2021 9:34am 04:18 Beyond the Horizon Youth Summit Students from the Louis Riel School Division are leading an education summit and one of those students, Jackson Staerk, joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with more details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7835588/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7835588/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?