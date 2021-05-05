Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 5 2021 6:15am
05:06

How Halifunds is helping our frontline workers

Sarah Dobson discusses her new initiative called Halifunds, which she hopes will bring the city together to help the many people working to keep us safe and our city alive.

