Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 4 2021 9:29pm
02:36

Consumer Matters: Are other airline refunds coming?

Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has the latest on whether other airlines will follow Air Canada and Air Transat, and offer refunds to people whose flights were cancelled by the pandemic.

