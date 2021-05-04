Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 4 2021 8:24pm
08:33

Alberta to undergo 3 weeks of further COVID-19 restrictions, closures

Alberta is introducing a series of new measures to clamp down on the spread of the coronavirus, including moving all students to at-home learning, forcing non-essential businesses with COVID-19 outbreaks to close, slashing the limits on outdoor gatherings, funerals and places of worship. As Julia Wong and Lisa MacGregor explain, personal and wellness services, along with restaurant patios, will have to shut down after the upcoming weekend. Here’s our team coverage.

